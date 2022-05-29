Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $321.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $336.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $535.14 million, with estimates ranging from $486.36 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

