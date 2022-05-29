Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $540.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.61 million and the lowest is $526.10 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $493.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 41.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 25.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 578,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 65,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
