Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinseo.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.