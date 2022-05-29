Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trinseo.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other Trinseo news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

