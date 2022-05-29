Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $284.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.46 million and the highest is $286.72 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

