Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Viasat also posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viasat by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

