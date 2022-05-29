Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to announce $96.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $405.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

