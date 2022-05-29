Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

