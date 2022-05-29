Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.5 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $464.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.94. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $383.00 and a 12-month high of $502.00.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
