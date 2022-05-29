Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

