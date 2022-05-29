Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

