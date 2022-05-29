Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.