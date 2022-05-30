-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,705. The firm has a market cap of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

