-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). BTRS also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $103,440. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BTRS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,257. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.49.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

