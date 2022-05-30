-$0.09 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

HRTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,466. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.