-$0.09 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

