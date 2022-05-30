-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MediciNova by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

