-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 927,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

