-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 927,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.