$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

