$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Five9 reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $102.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.50.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.