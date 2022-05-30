$0.18 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.06). Square posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $7.11 on Monday, hitting $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.43 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 293.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $41,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

