-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Analysts expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

S stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,569. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

