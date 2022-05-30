-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

