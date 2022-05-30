$0.34 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. Luxfer’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

