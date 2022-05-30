-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics' earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.31). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business's revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. 30,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,777. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

