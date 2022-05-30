$0.53 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

