$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.90. Visteon reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Visteon stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 189,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,902. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

