$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $67.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.