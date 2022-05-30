$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $931.10 million. Align Technology also posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.87 and its 200 day moving average is $484.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

