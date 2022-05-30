$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of THS opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

