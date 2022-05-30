$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Vermilion Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VET stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

