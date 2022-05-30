$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Gartner posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $266.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.53.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,657. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

