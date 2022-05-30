$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 206,314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

