$1.38 EPS Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 531.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:CVI opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $638,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

