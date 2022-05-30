-$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 274.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Midstream Partners.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SMLP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMLP opened at $19.15 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.