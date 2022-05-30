$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

