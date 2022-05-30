$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.