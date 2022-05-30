$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

