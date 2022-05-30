$1.68 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners also reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,586,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after acquiring an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

