$1.93 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.04. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $16.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.96. 57,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.59.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.