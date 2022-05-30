$10.89 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce $10.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the highest is $11.02 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $44.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QCOM opened at $139.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

