$107.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $107.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $466.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $470.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.07 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $652.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02.

BRLT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $397,046.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,068,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

