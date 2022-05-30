$11.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to announce $11.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.36 billion and the highest is $11.84 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.94 billion to $46.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.90 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 75,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

