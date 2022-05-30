$140.32 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to report $140.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.46 million. Banner reported sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $566.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.