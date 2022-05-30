$140.32 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the highest is $143.46 million. Banner posted sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $566.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BANR opened at $58.93 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banner by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

