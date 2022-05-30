$15.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.37 billion. TD SYNNEX posted sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $102.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,761,136 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

