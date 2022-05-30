$180.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post $180.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.04 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $811.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $871.81 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $892.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.