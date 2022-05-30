$182.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $182.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.40 million and the highest is $183.05 million. Standex International reported sales of $176.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $733.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $733.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $783.04 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $790.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

