1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have commented on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,878.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.