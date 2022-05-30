1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,550,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

