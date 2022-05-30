$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.33. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. 158,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

